Mandy Moore struggles with toddlers' 4:30 AM wake-ups

Mandy Moore has shared a relatable parenting struggle.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Moore revealed she was going “crazy” due to her kids waking her up “at 4:30.”

The singer, who shares 3 kids sons August “Gus,” 3, Oscar “Ozzie,” 2, and a daughter Louise “Lou” Everett, 2-months-old, with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote, “Guys. What do I do to get my toddlers to not wake up at 4:30 and then stay up?”

“I’m about to go crazy. This is not sustainable,” Moore added.

In the next snap, she wrote, “I came downstairs to him playing with his toys. Lights on. Cool cool cool.”

Additionally, she expressed her appreciation for fans’ advice, stating, “Thanks to those of you who reminded me it's a phase. Seems like many friends have been through this or going through it.”

“Oooof. Being super sick, with a newborn and a husband OOT. I’m ready for the next phase lol,” Moore added humorously.

In September 2024, Moore announced the arrival of her baby girl Lou on Instagram, stating, “Lou is here! … She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time.”