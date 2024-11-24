 
Jason Momoa shares Christmas plans with Barbra Streisand music

November 24, 2024

Jason Momoa gushes over Barbra Streisand.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Momoa revealed that he loves listening to Strejsand’s music around Christmas.

He said, “Every year, Christmas doesn't start until Barbra sings it. I'm a huge fan.”

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor went on to say, “My mom used to play me Barbra Streisand, her Christmas album, and so I put that on repeat. That's our go-to, me and my mom.”

Additionally, Momoa also talked about festive food on Thanksgiving, saying, “For me, it's pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie.”

“So that's the first thing that's happening on Thanksgiving,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sweet Girl actor shared his plans for Christmas, saying, “I'm pretty excited to be playing in the snow. I will throw some snowballs, get some snowboarding in.”

“I was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa, so I think if I was just in Hawaii, I wouldn't experience this [feeling]. I got to have snow, man,” Momoa stated.

