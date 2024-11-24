 
Angelina Jolie makes solo appearance at recent film festival amid Brad Pitt drama

The actress previously attended the Governors Awards with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt

By
Web Desk
|

November 24, 2024

Following the claims that Angelina Jolie is using her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's kids to "get under his skin," the Oscar winner attended a recent film festival solo.

The 49-year-old actress made a solo appearance at the Torino Film Festival on Sunday for the promotion of her directional feature Without Blood.

Jolie donned a classy look, wearing a black sweater paired with a skirt.

She completed her look with her long blonde hair loose over one shoulder and wore black ballet flats.

Her new anti-war film, which she also wrote and directed, is based on a novel by Italian author Alessandro Baricco.

Previously, at the Governors Awards Jolie walked on the red carpet along with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Insiders claimed that Jolie's appearance with Knox was "odd" to Brad and that the actress using outings with her children to “get under her ex-husband's skin", as per DailyMail.

"Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial,"  a source told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress shares six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with her ex-husband Brad.

