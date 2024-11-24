Prince William issues strict orders as Kate Middleton makes Royal return

Kate Middleton returned to public life as she joined Prince William and the rest of the Royal family members at the Remembrance Services.



The Princess of Wales’ return comes days after she announced the completion of preventative chemotherapy and revealed that she is now cancer free.

Following her appearance, during which the Royal exuded elegance and looked calm, some social media users and Royal experts, including actor Christopher Biggins, said she looked "tired," as per GB News.

Since then, Prince William has told staff to make sure she doesn't take on too much as he wants his wife to focus on getting better and avoid too much stress.

“Her health is still fragile,” the insider told Heat Magazine. “That’s why William has given all the aides and courtiers strict orders not to overload her.”

“He’s urging Kate to stay focused on her steady recovery rather than putting too much on her plate. He just wants to be sure she feels supported without unnecessary pressure,” they added.

