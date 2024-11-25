Bowen Yang shares emotional 'Wicked' experience with 'SNL' castmates

Bowen Yang and his SNL castmates had an emotional experience while watching Wicked.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Yang, who plays Pfanee in the musical, revealed that the final cut left them in tears.

The actor watched the final cut in a private screening with his Saturday Night Live castmates.

“All of us were in shambles by the end,” he said, adding, “Sarah Sherman was sobbing, and she was like, 'I didn't expect to love it this much.’”

“It will get you. It flattens every demographic. Everyone gets bowled over no matter what they're going into it with, and I've never been a part of something like that. I don't think I've seen a movie ... have this universal impact,” he stated further about the musical.

Additionally, he admitted that he didn’t want to see the musical with his colleagues, saying, “I was so adamant about not going [to the screening], because I was like, 'I think I need to see this for the first time with other friends that aren't professionally involved, and I just need to have a pure experience.”