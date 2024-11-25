 
Geo News

Bowen Yang shares emotional 'Wicked' experience with 'SNL' castmates

Bowen Yang plays the role of Pfanee in 'Wicked'

By
Web Desk
|

November 25, 2024

Bowen Yang shares emotional Wicked experience with SNL castmates
Bowen Yang shares emotional 'Wicked' experience with 'SNL' castmates

Bowen Yang and his SNL castmates had an emotional experience while watching Wicked.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Yang, who plays Pfanee in the musical, revealed that the final cut left them in tears.

The actor watched the final cut in a private screening with his Saturday Night Live castmates.

“All of us were in shambles by the end,” he said, adding, “Sarah Sherman was sobbing, and she was like, 'I didn't expect to love it this much.’”

“It will get you. It flattens every demographic. Everyone gets bowled over no matter what they're going into it with, and I've never been a part of something like that. I don't think I've seen a movie ... have this universal impact,” he stated further about the musical.

Additionally, he admitted that he didn’t want to see the musical with his colleagues, saying, “I was so adamant about not going [to the screening], because I was like, 'I think I need to see this for the first time with other friends that aren't professionally involved, and I just need to have a pure experience.”

Jay Leno shares update after shocking 60-foot fall
Jay Leno shares update after shocking 60-foot fall
'Cruel Intentions' showrunners share surprising movie ties in season 1 finale
'Cruel Intentions' showrunners share surprising movie ties in season 1 finale
Adele bids farewell to Vegas residency with heartfelt words
Adele bids farewell to Vegas residency with heartfelt words
Taylor Swift gets emotional at latest Eras Tour concert
Taylor Swift gets emotional at latest Eras Tour concert
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unfazed by threat of negative publicity over Royal lodge
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie unfazed by threat of negative publicity over Royal lodge
Mira Sorvino, Christopher Backus son's reaction to late grandpa's 'Goodfellas'
Mira Sorvino, Christopher Backus son's reaction to late grandpa's 'Goodfellas'
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet in sweet move
John Legend shares fun filled moments with kids Luna, Miles
John Legend shares fun filled moments with kids Luna, Miles