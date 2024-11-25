Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour show in Toronto ends in tears and applause

Taylor Swift became emotional onstage as she celebrated her final Eras Tour concert in Toronto on Saturday, November 23.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the 34-year-old pop sensation can be seen attempting to hold back her tears as the crowd gave her a minute-long standing ovation during her sixth show at Rogers Centre.

“Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my …,” said Taylor.

“To my band, to my crew and everybody who’s put so much of this into this tour … I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore,” added the Bad Blood hitmaker. “That was, uh, I’m just having a bit of a moment. Sorry.”

After wiping away her tears, the billionaire pop star revealed that this wasn’t “even the last concert” of her tour, which ends on December 8.

“My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you’ve put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget,” Taylor told the audience.

“We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love guys. Thank you so much for that,” she added.

For those unversed, Taylor will wrap up her tour next month with three concerts in Vancouver, Canada.