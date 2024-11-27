Former Conservative leader William Hague appointed Oxford University chancellor

Britain's former secretary of state for foreign affairs and Oxford University's new chancellor William Hague makes a speech supporting remaining in the EU, at Chatham House in London, Britain, June 8, 2016. — Reuters

LONDON: William Hague, a former leader of the Conservative Party and England's foreign minister, was elected on Wednesday as the next chancellor of the University of Oxford, a largely ceremonial role which dates back centuries.

Hague was named as successor to Chris Patten, Britain's last governor of Hong Kong and a former senior Conservative politician, for what is seen as one of the grandest positions in higher education.

He beat off competition from the former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other candidates.

The university said Hague "won a majority of support in the final round of voting for the post" and he will be 160th recorded chancellor in the university's history, a role that dates back at least 800 years.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had also applied for the position of chancellor in September at the prestigious university despite being incarcerated in corruption and other cases relating to incitement of violence during May 9 protests last year.

The seat had become vacant after the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten who stepped down from the post after serving for 21 years.

However, in October, the former PM's bid was rejected, his adviser had said.

Oxford had released a shortlist of 38 candidates who were in the running for the first round of voting with Imran's name not among them.

The list included names of former prime ministers of England Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson were among the candidates to become the university's chancellor.