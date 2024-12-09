 
US to manage post-Assad risks in Syria with allies, says Biden

US to assist Syria's neighbors during transitional period and will monitor rebel group’s actions

Reuters
December 09, 2024

US President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on July 14, 2024. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden said Sunday that the United States will work with international partners to address emerging threats in Syria following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad’s government by a Turkish-backed rebel group, Reuters reported.

Biden stated that the US will assist Syria's neighbors during this transitional period and will monitor the rebel group’s actions. He emphasised that Assad must be held accountable for his regime’s actions.

“We will coordinate with Syrian groups and regional leaders to ensure a smooth transfer of power in Syria,” Biden said, voicing concern about the uncertain situation. 

When asked about Assad’s whereabouts, Biden responded: He didn’t know where Bashar al-Assad is, but he had heard he’s was in Moscow.

On Sunday, rebel forces entered Damascus unchallenged, toppling Assad and bringing an end to nearly six decades of his family’s rule, marking a pivotal moment in the Syrian civil war. 

The fall of Assad’s government has significant regional implications, weakening Iran’s influence and possibly costing Russia its naval base in the Mediterranean. 

The shift may also open the door for millions of refugees across Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan to return to Syria after years in exile.

