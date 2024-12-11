 
Geo News

Human trafficking rises sharply after dropping during pandemic, UN says

In 2022, number of known victims rose to 25% above 2019's pre-pandemic levels, says report

By
Reuters
|

December 11, 2024

A man raises a placard during a protest against human trafficking. — Unsplash/file
A man raises a placard during a protest against "human trafficking". — Unsplash/file

VIENNA: Human trafficking has risen sharply due to conflicts, climate-induced disasters and global crises, according to a United Nations report published on Wednesday.

In 2022, the latest year for which data is widely available, the number of known victims worldwide rose to 25% above 2019's pre-pandemic levels, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's Global Report on Trafficking in Persons said. 

A sharp fall in 2020 had largely disappeared by the following year.

"Criminals are increasingly trafficking people into forced labour, including to coerce them into running sophisticated online scams and cyber-fraud, while women and girls face the risk of sexual exploitation and gender-based violence," the report said, adding that organised crime was mainly responsible.

Children accounted for 38% of detected victims, compared to 35% for figures for 2020 which formed the basis of the previous report.

Those other purposes include forced criminality and forced begging. 

The report said the growing number of boys identified as victims of trafficking could be linked to rising numbers of unaccompanied minors arriving in Europe and North America.

The region of origin that accounted for the largest number of victims was sub-Saharan Africa with 26%, though there are many different trafficking routes.

While improved detection could account for the growing numbers, the report said it was likely a combination of that and more trafficking in general.

The biggest increases in cases detected were in sub-Saharan Africa, North America and the "western and southern Europe" region, according to the report, with migration influxes being a significant factor in the latter two.

