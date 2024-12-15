ABC to pay $15m to Trump library to settle lawsuit, court documents show

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, US, on April 25, 2024. — Reuters

ABC News has agreed to give $15 million to United States President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential library to settle a lawsuit over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

According to a court document filed on Saturday, comments made by Stephanopoulos on air involved the civil case brought against Trump by writer E Jean Carroll.

The lawsuit, filed on March 19 in US District Court in Southern Florida, accused Stephanopoulos of making the statements with malice and a disregard for the truth. It said the statements were distributed widely to third parties and repeated.

"We are pleased that the parties have reached an agreement to dismiss the lawsuit on the terms in the court filing," an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement.

The lawsuit cites a March 10 interview with US Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican who has spoken publicly about being raped as a teenager.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos said Trump was found liable for rape and asked her how she could endorse the candidate.

According to the settlement, ABC News must publish by Sunday a statement at the bottom of a March 10 online article that accompanied the interview.

"ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep Nancy Mace on ABC's This Week on March 10, 2024," the statement must say, according to the court document.