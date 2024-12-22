Battlegrounds, ballot boxes, and unprecedented climate challenges define world in 2024

It has also been marred by further socio-political disarray, exacerbating an already tumultuous geopolitical landscape and adding to uncertainty affecting millions — both directly and indirectly

The year 2024, though began with aspirations for positive developments capable of bringing stability to a planet engulfed in turmoil of all shapes and kinds, turned out like the previous ones i.e., an amalgamation of events that were not only consequential for the outgoing year but will have far-reaching consequences in socio-economic, geopolitical and other domains in the future that awaits us.

From conflicts, wars, elections to global efforts to tackle challenges such as climate change — this year had it all.

The year was marred by further socio-political disarray, armed conflicts with ever-worsening bloodshed displacing hundreds of thousands and exacerbating an already tumultuous geopolitical landscape adding to the existing uncertainty affecting millions if not billions directly and indirectly.

So, here’s a look at key conflicts and geopolitical events that highlighted the outgoing year.

Russia-Ukraine war

The outgoing year saw the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war — which began in 2022 — further intensifying with both sides escalating their attacks via more extensive and disastrous use of lethal weaponry.

According to the United Nations, more than 39,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the war that has raged on for over 1,000 days now and is now nearing its third anniversary.

A serviceman of 24th Mechanized brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires a howitzer towards Russian troops at a front line, near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine on November 18, 2024.

Apart from the bloodshed, the conflict has had severe socio-economic reverberations making over 3.5 million Ukrainians — as per the data from International Organisation for Migration (IOM) — internationally displaced persons (IDPs) coupled with over 6.7 million refugees worldwide according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In terms of troops’ fatalities, over 71,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have been killed, Al Jazeera reported, citing a late-September report by the independent Russian media outlet Mediazona.

However, Ukraine’s General Staff claims this number to be much higher, somewhere in the north of 654,000.

A general overview of IDPs in Ukraine due to war with Russia. — UN

Similarly, where Western estimates of Ukrainian troops’ casualties stand around 80,000, but Moscow, as per a November report published on RT news website, has claimed to have killed around half a million Ukrainian personnel. However, the exact number of casualties in the existing fog of war is hard to determine.

Despite calls for an end to the war, the fighting has only been inflamed with Kyiv striking Russia with long-range US-supplied weapons resulting in Russia’s retaliation via a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik".

Henceforth, despite calls for ceasefire and the world will be entering 2025 with a raging Ukraine-Russia war with no end to fighting in the foreseeable future.

Blood-soaked Middle East

The Middle-East, which has been a cauldron of geopolitical instability for years, continued to simmer with violence that hit the occupied Palestinian territories — Gaza, West Bank — in October last year.

The ongoing Israeli onslaught has left more than 44,000 Palestinians martyred with the injured tally exceeding 100,000, as confirmed by UN’s Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Muhannad Hadi.

Also, the conflict escalated with Israel attacking Iran’s embassy in Damascus which resulted in Tehran using long-range weapons to strike Israel in retaliation.

Iran then went on to attack Israel one more time in retaliation to Hamas and Hezbollah leaders’ killings which were then responded by Tel Aviv via airstrikes on Iran.

The war has had a devastating effect on the socio-economic fabric of the occupied territories with the an alarming increase in poverty as reflected in an assessment carried out by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

The flames of war, however, did not remain confined to the occupied territories but spread to neighbouring Lebanon which was invaded by the Israeli forces whose attacks displaced over one million people and pushed the death toll past 2,000.

However, the fighting between Hezbollah and Israeli forces finally came to a halt after the two sides reached a ceasefire after more than 12 months — a truce which still holds.

An overview of various facts and figures regarding Middle East situation amid ongoing conflict. — UNHCR

Simultaneously, Yemen’s Houthi rebels also struck multiple cargoes vessels which they allege were doing business with Israel.

Assad's ouster, Syrian revolution's crescendo

December, like the rest of the year, also turned out to be eventful with a seismic shift in the Middle East’s geopolitics which saw the Syrian civil war — which had been raging on for more than a decade — reach its crescendo and culminating with the ouster of Bashar al-Assad whose family had ruled the country with an iron first for decades.

Rebels, led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured Damascus in a blistering offensive whose consequential reverberations will be felt in the time to come.

With Assad securing asylum in Moscow and Mohamed al-Bashir taking charge as Syria's new interim prime minister until March 2025, the country faces an uncertain future with millions of Syrians as well as regional stakeholders critically invested how the coming months play out.

An year of elections

Russia — Putin stands strong

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March, secured a landslide victory in the presidential polls via a record 87.8% vote. By winning another six-year term, Putin — who came to power in 1999 — is set to overtake Josef Stalin and become the country’s longest-serving leader in over 200 years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his election campaign headquarters in Moscow on March 17, 2024. — Reuters

Though the polls were largely criticised by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and other western countries for lack of transparency and fairness, President Putin, it seems, is likely to rule Moscow in the foreseeable future. His role as president becomes even more crucial in light of the ongoing war with Ukraine and especially relations with the US with President-elect Donald Trump who will be taking over the White House next month.