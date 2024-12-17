Sara Sharif case: Father, stepmother awarded life sentence for killing daughter

Sara Sharif (centre), her father Urfan Sharif (left), and her step-mother Beinash Batool (right). — AFP/Reuters

Father Urfan Sharif bound to serve a minimum of 40-year jail.

Batool also given life sentence with minimum 33-year term.

Sara's uncle Faisal Malik received jail sentence of 16 years.

A UK court has awarded life imprisonment to the father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl, British-Pakistani girl, Sara Sharif, who died from prolonged and horrific abuse.

Sharif was found dead in August 2023 at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, after what prosecutors said was a campaign of "serious and repeated violence".

The family fled to Pakistan immediately after Sara Sharif was killed, before they were arrested in September 2023 at London's Gatwick airport after flying from Dubai.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told jurors at the start of the trial that Sara had suffered injuries including burns, multiple broken bones and bite marks.

Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 43, and his wife Beinash Batool, 30, stood trial at London's Old Bailey court charged with her murder, which they denied.

This photo shows Sara Sharif, who was found dead in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. — AFP

Last week, the jury convicted Urfan Sharif and Batool of Sara's murder. Sara's uncle Faisal Malik, 29, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of causing or allowing Sara's death.

Sharif and Batool appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey, where they heard a statement read on behalf of Sara's mother Olga Domin who called them "executioners".

"You are sadists, although even this word is not enough for you," her statement read. "I would say you are executioners."

An undated handout image of Faisal Malik, 29, uncle of a 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif who was found dead in her home in Britain in August 2023. — Reuters

Judge John Cavanagh sentenced Sharif to a minimum of 40 years in prison and Batool to a minimum of 33 years. Malik was sentenced to 16 years.

"The courts at the Old Bailey have been witness to many accounts of awful crimes, but few can have been more terrible than the account of the despicable treatment of this poor child that the jury in this case have had to endure," Cavanagh said.

"It is no exaggeration to describe the campaign of abuse against Sara as torture."