QA Games: KP, Sindh, Punjab register wins in hockey matches

In women’s hockey event, KP delivers commanding performance, defeating Balochistan 7-0 in Match 5

By
APP
|

December 16, 2024

In this representational image, a hockey match is being played between two team. — Facebook/ Pakistan Sports Board
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab exhibited dominant performances in hockey contests of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Game, overcoming their opponents at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Monday.

In the women’s hockey event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa delivered a commanding performance, defeating Balochistan 7-0 in Match 5. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ’s attackers displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, leaving Balochistan struggling to defend against their relentless offense.

Match 6 saw Sindh taking on Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in another women’s hockey clash. Sindh emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, thanks to a well-coordinated strategy and decisive finishing.

The men’s hockey event witnessed a one-sided affair in Match 3, where Punjab overpowered Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with an impressive 10-0 victory. Punjab’s team demonstrated superior technique and fitness, dominating the game from start to finish.

