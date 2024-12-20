'President Musk's growing power shapes Washington politics'

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. — Reuters

Elon Musk has emerged as a key player in US politics, with his actions already starting to influence major decisions in Washington.

His role in derailing a bipartisan Congress deal to prevent a government shutdown has highlighted his sway over the Republican Party and Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

While recognised as the world’s wealthiest individual, Musk is being dubbed as "President Musk" by Democrats, reflecting their concern over his outsized political clout.

Musk has been tapped by Trump to run the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agency, but the billionaire is throwing his weight around even before the president-elect takes office on January 20.

On Wednesday, shortly after 4:00 am, the hyperactive owner of Tesla and SpaceX used his social platform X to attack the budget bill hammered out by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to keep the federal government operating.

"This bill should not pass," the 53-year-old Musk wrote in the first of what became a barrage of posts.

"Kill the bill," he exhorted Republican members of the House of Representatives. "This bill is criminal."

A number of Republican lawmakers quickly fell in line, with some even engaging in a bit of flattery.

"In five years in Congress, I’ve been awaiting a fundamental change in the dynamic," Representative Dan Bishop commented on an X post by Musk. "It has arrived."

Other right-wing members of Congress even went so far as to suggest that the South African-born Musk should take over as House speaker.

Trump himself joined the budget battle later in the day.

The 78-year-old president-elect denounced the spending bill as "ridiculous and extraordinarily expensive."

The dramatic developments left the country facing a government shutdown just days before Christmas.

Musk rejoiced after the bill was torpedoed. "The voice of the people was heard," he said. "This was a good day for America."

He followed up by reposting a picture of himself in front of an American flag with the words "VOX POPULI" and "VOX DEI," a Latin phrase which translates to "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

After the intervention, Republicans in Congress on Thursday came up with a new funding package that satisfied Trump -- and Musk.

Who’s in charge?

Democrats have painted the tech billionaire as unstable and a megalomaniac, and hope calling him "President Musk" will needle Trump.

"Democrats and Republicans spent months negotiating a bipartisan agreement to fund our government," Senator Bernie Sanders said. "The richest man on Earth, President Elon Musk, doesn’t like it.

"Will Republicans kiss the ring?" Sanders asked. "Billionaires must not be allowed to run our government."

Democratic Representative Jim McGovern said "at least we know who’s in charge."

"He’s president and Trump is now vice president," McGovern said.