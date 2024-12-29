Plane with 181 on board crashes in South Korea: Yonhap

The representational image shows the wreckage of a crashed pane. — Pexels/File

SEOUL: A plane carrying 181 people crashed at South Korea´s Muan airport in the country´s southwest, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

"175 passengers, 6 crew members aboard plane crashed at Muan airport," Yonhap reported, adding that 23 people were confirmed injured or dead.

An earlier report said that an aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, with 23 casualties confirmed.

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing, the report said. The airport is in southern South Korea.

Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.

One person was found alive as the rescue mission was continuing, according to Yonhap. The news agency did not immediately give details on the casualties.