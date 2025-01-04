South Korea investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yeol's arrest

South Korea Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 16, 2016. — Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean investigators again asked the country's acting president on Saturday to order the presidential security service to comply with an arrest warrant for impeached Yoon Suk Yeol.

The security service, along with military troops, on Friday prevented prosecutors from arresting Yeol in a six-hour standoff inside his compound.

The investigators secured the warrant to arrest Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is investigating the case, said on Saturday it had again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the nation's finance minister, to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The police asked the chief of the presidential security service, of Park Chong-jun, to appear for questioning on Tuesday, Yonhap News reported.

Yeol's December 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president.

Stable path

Yeol has remained defiant and told his right-wing supporters this week he would fight "to the very end" for his political survival.

By the time investigators arrived to arrest Yeol, he had layered his presidential compound with hundreds of security forces.

Around 20 investigators and 80 police officers were heavily outnumbered by around 200 soldiers and security personnel linking arms to block their way.

The weeks of political turmoil have threatened the country's stability.

South Korea's key security ally, the United States, called for the political elite to work towards a "stable path" forward.

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to hold talks in Seoul on Monday, with one eye on US-South Korea relations and another on nuclear-armed North Korea.