Hanadi Nadeem: How a US-Pakistani woman made it to Nevada assembly

Democratic Nevada Representative Hanadi Nadeem gestures as outgoing US President Joe Biden looks on in this undated photo. — Hanadinadeem.com

Across the United States, Hanadi Nadeem is the only known Pakistani American woman who has made it to a State Assembly. She is a Democrat representing Nevada State Assembly District 34.

There was no incumbent in the race. Hence, in a tight contest, Hanadi secured 15,617 votes (52.9%), while her Republican rival Brandon Davis bagged 13,904 votes (47.1%).

The Democratic primary election was cancelled. Hence, she advanced unopposed. Brandon Davis also had an easy ride securing the Republican ticket. Davis received 2,361 votes (89.6%), while his party rival could only bag 272 votes (10.4%).

Endorsements

Endorsements by respected organisations and individuals brought Hanadi into the limelight. These include the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus, Nevada State Educators Association, Clark County Education Association, The Union of Teaching Professionals, Emgage Action (a Muslim American advocacy group), and Nevada Faculty Alliance.

Her family background in medicine also played a part when the Nevada State Medical Association, SEIU Nevada, National Organization for Women, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, Reproductive Freedom for All, Equitable Healthcare System, and Committee to Protect Health Care endorsed her candidacy.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Police Protective Association, Las Vegas Police Protective Association, Clark County Firefighters, American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations, Public Safety Alliance of Nevada, Human Rights Campaign, and Nevada Conservation League also backed her bid.

Moreover, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Teamsters Local 986, Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund, Progressive Turnout Project, Culinary Workers Union, National Brotherhood of Electricians, Las Vegas & Southern Nevada Local Union 357, Unite Here Bartenders Local, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Nevada, Sierra Club, Las Vegas Sun, and Las Vegas Weekly are among her supporters.

Issue-based politics

Throughout the campaign, Hanadi kept her focus on issues. She committed to increasing educators' salaries and decreasing class sizes to adjust the teacher-student ratio. She also vowed to guarantee a permanent school breakfast and lunch programme for all students.

The Democrat stressed that healthcare must be affordable so families are not forced to choose between feeding their families and getting Medicare. She also highlighted the need to upgrade infrastructure in hospitals across the state.

Hanadi advocated for women’s rights to make decisions about their bodies without government interference. She believes women’s right to abortion can be protected along with access to contraception and IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment.

To tackle skyrocketing rental fees, the Nevada lawmaker supported lowering housing costs and protecting renters from evictions.

To address inflation, Hanadi committed to legislating salary increases, though she did not explain how the balance sheet would be managed.

For environmental protection, Hanadi stressed investing in clean energy and limiting pollution. Simultaneously, she promised to support a bill increasing funding and training opportunities for state officers, firefighters, and medical staff.

Gun violence was another sensitive issue Hanadi highlighted. She favoured legislation introducing background checks for gun owners.

According to a study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the overall gun death rate has increased by 37% in the last decade. However, Nevada had the 8th highest gun suicide rate in the country in 2022, and firearms were the leading cause of death among children and teens aged 1–17 from 2018 to 2022.

Hanadi’s journey

Hanadi was born in Saudi Arabia in 1972 after her parents moved to Riyadh from Islamabad. She earned her master’s in English literature and an advanced diploma in linguistics from NUML University. Hanadi is the founder of Save God Special Children, a voluntary organisation providing educational and vocational training for children with special needs.

Professionally, Hanadi is an entrepreneur heading a healthcare business. She is an active community member and has served the APPNA Alliance — an advocacy and philanthropic organisation that provides medical help to women and children in the United States and Pakistan.

Hanadi is married to Nadeem Tariq, one of the top physicians in Nevada. She believes in empowering women, promoting unity and inclusion, and bringing communities together.

Revealing her secret to success, Hanadi said in one of her interviews, "Work hard and work honestly. Love the work you do, do it with honesty and integrity, and never be discouraged by failures."

She trusts that inclusivity is the answer to many issues currently faced by American society. "My dear friends, let us embark on this journey together — hand in hand, heart to heart. Together, we can build bridges, break down walls, and create a society where everyone feels included and valued. Together, let's make history and pave the way for generations to come!" remarked the Democrat Pakistani American.