Kelsey Parker hints at 'beautiful' tribute to late husband Tom

Kelsey Parker, who is expecting her third child, has hinted at a touching tribute to her late husband, Tom Parker.

In an interview with The Mirror, the TV personality revealed that her daughter Aurelia has already come up with ideas for the baby’s name.

She articulated, “I feel like Aurelia's been in this world before. And when I was eight weeks pregnant, she came up and started talking to a baby in my tummy.”

“Will and I just looked at each other in total disbelief! She has also said she'd like the baby to be called 'Parker' if it's a boy!,” Kelsey mentioned.

She went on to quip that both of her kids are happy to have a sibling, stating, "Both of them had been going on and on for ages about wanting a brother or sister."

“So when Will came along, they were like, 'Can you have a baby now?' They're so funny,” Kelsey noted.

For the unversed, on Saturday, January 25, the 34-year-old shared that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay.

Notably, the pregnancy comes three years after her 33-year-old husband, Tom, a member of boy band The Wanted, succumbed to brain cancer on March 30, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelsey and Tom had two children together, 5-year-old Aurelia and 4-year-old Bodhi.