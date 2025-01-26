King Charles accelerates his Royal agenda as cancer treatment enters second year

King Charles is navigating a challenging period while balancing his personal and Royal life as his cancer treatment enters second year.

According to a royal expert, the monarch accelerated his Royal agenda after being diagnosed of cancer almost a year ago.

Now, as his cancer enters second year, the King is “determined to get back to working as normally as possible.”

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the King's doctors will closely monitor his health, but acknowledged that Charles is driven to fulfill his royal duties.

"A full year of treatment must certainly have taken its toll, but he's shown that he is absolutely determined to get back to working as normally as possible,” the expert said.

They added, "Like Catherine, the King is undoubtedly having to get used to a 'new normal'. His doctors will continue to keep an extremely close eye on him and will do their best to warn him if he is taking on too much.

“Understandably, though, Charles is a man in a hurry. Cancer has changed the way he thought his reign would begin, and it will be hard to shake off the anxiety that living with cancer must bring."