 
Geo News

Elton John warns of AI stealing artists' profits

Elton John sat down for an interview where he criticized a new copyright law

By
Web Desk
|

January 26, 2025

Elton John warns of AI stealing artists profits
Elton John warns of AI stealing artists' profits

Elton John, an English musician, sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where he criticized the proposal of a new copyright law.

The law would allow A.I. developers to use the content made by artists online, unless they specifically opt out of it.

“Wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods,” claimed the singer.

“This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music,” he continued.

John declared boldly, “This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further. The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly."

He added that it is “harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.”

Insisting that, “Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy.”

Elton John concluded, "It is the absolute bedrock of artistic prosperity, and the country’s future success in the creative industries depends on it."

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?