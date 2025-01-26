Elton John warns of AI stealing artists' profits

Elton John, an English musician, sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times where he criticized the proposal of a new copyright law.

The law would allow A.I. developers to use the content made by artists online, unless they specifically opt out of it.

“Wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods,” claimed the singer.

“This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music,” he continued.

John declared boldly, “This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further. The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly."

He added that it is “harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.”

Insisting that, “Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy.”

Elton John concluded, "It is the absolute bedrock of artistic prosperity, and the country’s future success in the creative industries depends on it."