Sabrina Carpenter claps back at critics' remarks: 'Don't come to my shows'

Sabrina Carpenter was recently bashed for her tour performances

January 26, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter has set the record straight about the “sexual” nature of concerts.

In a new chat with The Sun, the Please Please Please singer asserted that she feels no shame in embracing her sexuality.

The songbird began, "My message has always been clear - if you can't handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don't come to my shows."

"It's essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform,” she declared.

In addition to this, Sabrina slammed her critics’ remarks " totally regressive” and added, “It's like those who want to shame don't make comments when I talk about self-care or body ¬positivity or heartbreak, which are all normal things a 25-year-old goes through."

For those unversed, Sabrina’s comments come as a reaction to the harsh remarks made by the record producers Mike Stock, 73, Matt Aitken, 68 and Pete Waterman, 78, who branded the singer's image "lazy" and accused her of "throwing away" women's rights.

