 
Geo News

Glenn Close, Jamie Demetrioius are 'perfect for each other' in 'Back in Action'

'Back in Action' director praises Glenn Close and Jamie Demetriou's intense chemistry

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Glenn Close, Jamie Demetrioius are perfect for each other in Back in Action
Glenn Close, Jamie Demetrioius are 'perfect for each other' in 'Back in Action'

Glenn Close and Jamie Demetriou were "all over each other" in Back in Action.

The duo, starring as lovers Ginny and Nigel in action-comedy, earns praise for their chemistry by director Seth Gordon.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gordon talked about their sizzling moments while filming.

He said, "They were ravenous. There was only one scripted kiss, but they were all over each other — so much that I had to cut out some of 'em. It was like, whoa. But they were perfect for each other."

Additionally, the director also added about the character Nigel, saying, "I wrote that role for Jamie and Jamie alone, having also loved him in Fleabag."

"He was cast before Andrew [Scott, as Emily and Matt’s former colleague Baron]. I came up with it sort of too close to production. The minute they got near each other, it was like fireworks. They were just so good together," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Back in Action, scheduled to release on January 17, 2025, also stars Cameron Diaz, who is making her return to acting.

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?