Glenn Close, Jamie Demetrioius are 'perfect for each other' in 'Back in Action'

Glenn Close and Jamie Demetriou were "all over each other" in Back in Action.

The duo, starring as lovers Ginny and Nigel in action-comedy, earns praise for their chemistry by director Seth Gordon.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gordon talked about their sizzling moments while filming.

He said, "They were ravenous. There was only one scripted kiss, but they were all over each other — so much that I had to cut out some of 'em. It was like, whoa. But they were perfect for each other."

Additionally, the director also added about the character Nigel, saying, "I wrote that role for Jamie and Jamie alone, having also loved him in Fleabag."

"He was cast before Andrew [Scott, as Emily and Matt’s former colleague Baron]. I came up with it sort of too close to production. The minute they got near each other, it was like fireworks. They were just so good together," he added.

It is worth mentioning that Back in Action, scheduled to release on January 17, 2025, also stars Cameron Diaz, who is making her return to acting.