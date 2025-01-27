Prince Andrew focuses on family as his career is ‘beyond repair'

Prince Andrew has withdrawn from public life since giving up his royal duties five years ago as his career is “beyond repair,” claimed a Royal expert.

Andrew, the Duke of York, rarely appears in public and spends most of his time with family, including ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to PR expert Mark Borkowski, Andrew's sheltered life is due to a lack of public opportunities as no one wants to be associated with him following his controversies, including his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the documentary Prince Andrew: Where Did All The Money Go? a Royal commentator said of Andrew, "He's rarely seen out and about at any kind of public event, he doesn't venture into London like he used to a few years ago."

To this, journalist Carole Malone added, "His life is golf and horses and Sarah (Ferguson) and their kids (Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie), and thank God he has them because I think he'd have very little else."

However, Borkowski said the reason Andrew is focusing on his family instead of working is that "there's no way" anyone would hire him or collaborate with him on a project.

The expert told The Sun that Andrew should now do "something very subtle,” adding, "I think he just needs to carry on playing golf and driving his cars around the estate and whatever."