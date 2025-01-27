Benedict Cumberbatch backs LA fire relief efforts

Benedict Cumberbatch calls for donations in relief efforts of LA fires as he graced the cover of Variety‘s 2025 Sundance issue.

“We do have to stand tall as an industry and help those in need,” the Doctor Strange star said while pointing to the QR codes of the charities.

Aside call for more support for LA relief efforts, the actor said the event marked his first appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City.

“To celebrate my first Sundance in this way is quite something,” the British star shared on the premiere of his upcoming film The Thing With the Feathers. “I’ve had a film here before, but I’ve never been here in person.”

“It is very strange to be talking to you now before the premiere of the film, having this time last year been in some weird studio in west London with a guy in an animatronic crow suit with two amazing, non-acting twins who very occasionally did not want to act,” the 48-year-old joked.

Elsewhere at the festival, Benedict praised Sundance, calling it an “extraordinary festival that continues to uplift bold, innovative, and novel storytelling. It is a great honor to be here tonight.”