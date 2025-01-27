 
Jennifer Lopez stuns with surprise 10-Minute performance at Sundance festival

The singer and actress landed in Utah to promote her new film "Kiss of the Spider Woman"

Web Desk
January 27, 2025

Jennifer Lopez "stunned" crowd with a brief performance at the Sundance Festival without prior announcement.

On Saturday, January 25, the 55-year-old star stepped out in Park City, Utah, and surprised her fans at TAO Park City where she appeared from the back of a DJ booth and stuns with a 10-minute performance of her 2000s hits.

The Atlas star joined DJ Chase B behind the decks set up on stage for the Casamigos event.

During the two-time Grammy winner's impromptu appearance she performed two hits off her 2002 album This Is Me... Then: All I Have, and Jenny from the Block.

The surprise appearance came after Lopez was in town for the promotion of her new Kiss of the Spider Woman.

As per a source told People, the multi-hyphenate was in "good spirits" during the annual Sundance Film Festival pop-up.

Moreover, the performance "stunned" the Utah crowd as per The Hollywood Reporter.

For the surprise appearance, Lopez donned a beige jacket with puffed sleeves showing off her bare stomach and paired it with matching pants.

With the world premiere of her upcoming movie in Utah on Sunday, Lopez told Parade in a chat earlier in January when asked if the remake of The Kiss of the Spider Woman will be on par with Wicked.

"It's a beautiful movie, but it's very different than Wicked. It feels in a way more indie, but it's impactful and important and relevant. I'm very excited for people to see it," she responded. 

