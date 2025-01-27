 
Justin, Hailey Bieber enjoys comedy club date night

The couple's latest outing was filled with love and laughter

January 27, 2025

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spent some quality time at a comedy club for their recent date night.

On Saturday, January 25, the pair visited the comedy club Laugh Factory in Hollywood as per an Instagram post uploaded by comedian Nicky Paris, and the venue

The Baby singer and his model wife were also joined by singer Tate McRae during their outing.

The comedy club's official page wrote on its social media about Justin's visit featuring his snaps at the venue, "A memorable night at the Laugh Factory featuring incredible performances and a surprise visit from @justinbieber in the audience."

Nicky on the other shared his excitement of sharing the stage with Justin.

"I got to perform for @justinbieber last night at @laughfactoryhw and my heart will never recover," he wrote. "I tried so hard not to look at him but to see the BIGGEST SMILE and laugh on Justin’s face from the stage — it’s a moment I will be telling my future grandchildren about."

Nicky present a special thanks to Hailey and the Peaches singer writing, "Thank you, Justin, for being so sweet after and a real life angel and thank you to @haileybieber and @tatemcrae for coming as well."

