Kate Middleton receives praises over ‘great’ work breaking down cancer stigma

Kate Middleton has been hailed for working towards breaking down stigma surrounding cancer since her own diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales made her first official appearance of the year after she stepped out to visit the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she underwent cancer treatment.

During her visit, she took the time to speak with patients while inquiring about their treatment, well-being, and families.

Speaking on Kate’s appearance, royal commentator Katie Nicholl noted the significance of Kate's choice of venue and praised jer efforts to use her platform to raise awareness about cancer.

“I think it was deeply significant that she chose going to the place where we now know she was treated for her own cancer, to mark that first official solo engagement, the first in over a year,” she told The Sun.

“So it was poignant. It was obviously important,” the expert continued. “And I think what we're seeing her do is use that unique spotlight that she has to put it on a really important cause.”

She added, “Cancer will affect one in two of us. And I think the royals have done great work in a very short space of time in terms of breaking down the stigma that I think is still attached to this disease.”

Nicholl further shared that the cancer diagnosis was a “wake up call” for the Princess of Wales, saying it is a “reality check” for Kate.

“She did a lot of running up and down the country, juggling that with the three children doing the overseas tours,” the expert said.

She added, “People would be quite surprised to learn just how hands on William and Catherine are as parents. And I think this is just, well, it's a wake up call, isn't it?

“This is a real reality check for her. And so I think it's a case of what Kensington Palace are describing as a very gradual return to work that's very much on her terms.

“And I think that's how it should be.”