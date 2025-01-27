 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds exposed as a 'mean' actor by his 'Deadpool' costar?

Ryan Reynolds' alleged exposed drama comes amid legal lawsuit filed against him and his wife, Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Ryan Reynolds exposed as a mean actor by his Deadpool costar?
Ryan Reynolds exposed as a 'mean' actor by his 'Deadpool' costar?

Ryan Reynolds' alleged "mean" treatment against T.J. Miller, his Deadpool costar, has resurfaced.

According to Daily Mail, the comedian’s claims about his strained relationship with Reynolds from October 2022 resurfaced on social media in which Miller spoke about the allegedly difficult time he had working with Reynolds during an interview on The Adam Corolla Show.

The comedian declared that he wouldn't work with Reynolds again due to his “horrifically mean” treatment of him on the sets of the first two Deadpool films.

The interview resurfaced in the wake of dueling lawsuits filed between Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Initially in December, Lively had filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in which she accused him of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment.

She also accused him of starting a smear campaign against the 37-year-old actress.

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, claiming the actress “hijacked” the film he was directing, and falsely claimed sexual harassment to bury negative sentiments against her and launched her own “calculated and vitriolic smear campaign” to destroy his career.

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?