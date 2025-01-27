Ryan Reynolds exposed as a 'mean' actor by his 'Deadpool' costar?

Ryan Reynolds' alleged "mean" treatment against T.J. Miller, his Deadpool costar, has resurfaced.

According to Daily Mail, the comedian’s claims about his strained relationship with Reynolds from October 2022 resurfaced on social media in which Miller spoke about the allegedly difficult time he had working with Reynolds during an interview on The Adam Corolla Show.

The comedian declared that he wouldn't work with Reynolds again due to his “horrifically mean” treatment of him on the sets of the first two Deadpool films.

The interview resurfaced in the wake of dueling lawsuits filed between Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, and her It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Initially in December, Lively had filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in which she accused him of sexually harassing her and creating a hostile work environment.

She also accused him of starting a smear campaign against the 37-year-old actress.

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, claiming the actress “hijacked” the film he was directing, and falsely claimed sexual harassment to bury negative sentiments against her and launched her own “calculated and vitriolic smear campaign” to destroy his career.