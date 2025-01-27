 
Geo News

Selena Gomez shares reason for going public with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

Selena Gomez reveals why she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals why she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has finally revealed why she went public with her relationship with Benny Blanco despite previously keeping her love life private.

The singer and actress described her feelings for the music producer in a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked why she has allowed the world in on their relationship, Selena answered, “I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person.”

“When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. Like, if they hear something, they’re going to, but if you’re like, ‘I did it,’ they’re like, “Oh, well, there’s you, just going to Sushi Park,’” explained the Emilia Pérez actress.

It’s prominent to mention that the Calm Down hitmaker began dating Benny in July 2023 and went public with her romance in December of that year.

In December 2024, Selena announced her engagement to Benny on Instagram, showing off her gorgeous engagement ring.

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?