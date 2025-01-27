King Charles abdication rumours dismissed

King Charles abdication rumours have been swirling since the monarch ascended the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The abdication rumours gained momentum following King Charles cancer diagnosis last year.

However, royal expert Charles Rae has dismissed King Charles abdication speculations despite the monarch’s health concerns.

Although, the royal expert believes King Charles has a comparatively shorter time on the throne than his mother and suggested he will leave his mark.

The Daily Express quoted Rae as saying, "Charles in effect has a much shorter time than his mother to adapt and develop to his new role.

"However, I believe he will try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on.”

The royal expert continued, “I also believe he will continue with his duty to show the UK in the best possible light around the world."

Moreover, the royal expert went on saying: "The monarchy will survive. It has survived for thousands of years and has faced many controversies, executions, abdications, affairs, falls and rises in popularity, which will continue.

"Whatever happens in the future for the monarchy, it will deal with it in the best way it sees fit.”