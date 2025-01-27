 
Geo News

King Charles abdication rumours dismissed

King Charles has a comparatively shorter time on the throne than his mother

By
Web Desk
|

January 27, 2025

King Charles abdication rumours dismissed
King Charles abdication rumours dismissed

King Charles abdication rumours have been swirling since the monarch ascended the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

The abdication rumours gained momentum following King Charles cancer diagnosis last year.

However, royal expert Charles Rae has dismissed King Charles abdication speculations despite the monarch’s health concerns.

Although, the royal expert believes King Charles has a comparatively shorter time on the throne than his mother and suggested he will leave his mark.

The Daily Express quoted Rae as saying, "Charles in effect has a much shorter time than his mother to adapt and develop to his new role.

"However, I believe he will try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on.”

The royal expert continued, “I also believe he will continue with his duty to show the UK in the best possible light around the world."

Moreover, the royal expert went on saying: "The monarchy will survive. It has survived for thousands of years and has faced many controversies, executions, abdications, affairs, falls and rises in popularity, which will continue.

"Whatever happens in the future for the monarchy, it will deal with it in the best way it sees fit.”

‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
‘Blind' Prince Harry's receives a stern talking to everything he's thrown away
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
Bradley Cooper ditches Gigi Hadid to celebrate major win with daughter?
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery video
King Charles chooses Kate Middleton as his ‘key player' amid cancer recovery
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Meghan Markle cautioned about her next steps: 'Stay silent'
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Liza Minnelli pal reveals her greatest disappointment in life
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Nicole Kidman opens up about her bond with 'Babygirl' co-stars
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?
Lady Gaga eyes famous collaboration at 2025 Grammys?