King Charles receives huge news about Prince William, Prince Harry reunion

King Charles has received a huge news about his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as monarch enters second year of cancer treatment.

According to astrologist Inbaal Honigman, the monarch will make a grand appearance with both his sons in 2025 despite feud with the Duke of Sussex.

The astrologist told Daily Star that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle would also accompany the King and his two sons at the “important” event.

Honigman also revealed that at this event the Royal family would put their feud aside almost five years after Harry and Meghan left the U.K. for a life in the U.S.

“There’s a lovely reunion of Harry and Meghan with the royals this year. In 2025, King Charles will appear with both his sons at an important ceremony, all joined by their wives afterwards,” the expert said.

She added, "This is in aid of a special cause which all three are passionate about, and they wish to present a united front and share a warming message about the importance of families.”

Moreover, the expert said the Sussexes’s visit to Harry’s home country would be “a little awkward,” adding, “No storm lasts forever.”

“I can see Harry, Meghan and their kids all visiting the UK together as a family, and enjoying an important occasion together,” she said.

“This is likely to be the King and Queen’s 20 year wedding anniversary. They appear all dressed up and a little awkward in their demeanour, and the visit is short, no longer than five days, but it happens.”