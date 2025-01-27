Ryan Reynolds in awe of Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal drama

Ryan Reynolds seems unfazed by the ongoing legal drama with Justin Baldoni after the actor praised his wife, Blake Lively on social media.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a snap of dog-themed cupcakes that appeared to be baked by his 37-year-old actress.

The 48-year-old tagged the It Ends with Us actress in the photo and added a playful touch by including Rosemary Clooney’s song, How Much Is That Doggie in the Window as the soundtrack to the post.

Ryan Reynolds seems unfazed by Justin Baldoni in latest move

His sweet gesture for his wife comes few days after Reynolds and Lively doubling down on their request for a gag order in legal battle with the latter's It Ends With Us co-star, Baldoni.

In a letter written to Judge Lewis J. Liman, their attorney, Esra Hudson, the couple reiterated the need for the protective order to prevent 'extrajudicial statements' by Baldoni's legal team, according to Deadline.

It all started when Blake Lively in December 2024, accused Justin Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment and starting a smear campaign against her in a lawsuit.

However, in response, the Five Feet Apart director filed a counter lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum and her husband, Ryan Reynolds asserting that she took an unfair amount of control over the film's script.