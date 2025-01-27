Kim Kardashian celebrates Chicago’s birthday in style

Kim Kardashian, an American media personality, took to her social media to give a sneak peek at the 7th birthday celebration of her daughter, Chicago.

Her Instagram stories showed her dressed in all white in a cowboy hat, as well as a matching tasseled outfit with her mother playing Texas Hold 'Em by Beyonce.

Her top was more personalized as the words "Chicago West" were written on the back in diamante with a fringe underneath.

Her five year old brother Psalm, on the other hand, donned a checkered shirt along with a leather waistcoat while posing with his two year old cousin, Tatum.

Kim opted for an all black get-up with a matching cowboy hat as she took a series of mirror selfies.

“We are setting up for Chicago's cowgirl-themed birthday party,” she wrote, as she showed the on-theme table decorated with a pink gingham cloth as well as cowboy boot vases.

The billionaire’s sister, Khloe Kardashian also shared a glimpse into the event with her son, Tatum and her daughter, True dancing alongside Chicago on a pink and white dance floor.

The celebration comes after Kim shared a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter on her Instagram.