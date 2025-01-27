Jennifer Lopez claims she was ‘born to play’ Ingrid Luna in musical

Jennifer Lopez, an American singer and actress, sat down for an interview on Los Angeles Times Talks at the Sundance Film Festival where she discussed her first musical.

Playing the role of Ingrid Luna in the Kiss of the Spider Woman, the actress revealed that while she had never felt that she was “born to play a part ever”, she had “felt that with this.”

“Love is just love and people are just people. And for me, that resonated very deeply because of my own life and my own children. And so I really took to it so immediately and was so excited,” Lopez added.

The singer explained that receiving the opportunity to sing songs from artists such as Fred Ebb and John Kander was “a dream come true.”

Recalling her work in the biopic based on Selena Quintanilla-Perez, Lopez added that she felt that it was not her own voice because they had wanted to use the voice of the original singer.

This is reportedly a reimagining of the 1993 musician that won several Tony Awards as well as the movie that came out in 1985.