Prince Harry’s pal drops major hint Sussexes will return to UK

Prince Harry’s close friend has hinted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to spend a lot of time in the U.K., but after achieving one goal.

Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. after stepping down as working royals in 2020. They live in Montecito with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, Harry’s pal notes that the Duke wants his children to “know his home country,” and intends to take them there, but after first winning the case against the Home Office in the U.K. so his security can be increased to the level of working royals.

One of his pals told Hello: “He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."

Harry has previously lost the security battle against the Home Office, but he’s determined to appeal the judgmenet given by High Court judge Sir Peter Lane which stated that "any departure from policy was justified and that the decision was not irrational or marred by procedural unfairness.”

"The next case is fundamentally important to him in terms of his family," said another source.

Until Prince Harry secures victory in the security case, it’s unlikely that Meghan Markle or his kids will visit the U.K. since the Duchess “doesn’t feel safe” in the country.