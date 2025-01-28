Caitlin Clark lifts the lids from her encounter with Taylor Swift

Caitlin Clark revealed the insights of her recent encounter with Taylor Swift in a VIP suite while watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this month on January 18 during the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans playoffs, the Indiana Fever guard met Swift and hugged the 35-year-old megastar after the pop star's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is also the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, caught a touchdown in the fourth quarter, putting his team up 20-12, as per PEOPLE magazine.

The 22-year-old reigning WNBA rookie of the year opened up about what it was really like to share the suite with the songstress on The Swarmcast Podcast

"I'm a huge Chiefs fan and Taylor is a huge Chiefs fan," Clark said. "Taylor is very sweet and very kind and it's a good reminder that people in our position are very normal. We enjoy watching sports and hanging out with our friends. It puts a great perspective of life."

She went on to say, "Taylor is probably the most famous person in the world right now with what she has been able to do over the course of he last couple of years. Obviously her tour has been tremendous but the way she has been able to unite people I think has been the most powerful thing."

"It's just cute to see how excited she is for the Chiefs and getting to share that I was like. oh my god she loves this, she loves the Chiefs as much as me, this is incredible," she continued, adding, "We had so much fun and honestly it was the perfect game. The Chiefs won, it was close at halftime, Travis scores a huge touchdown for the Chiefs, we ended up winning. There was nothing crazy that happened and we felt confident as it got to the end. It ended up being a perfect game."