King Charles legally can't move Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge

"If King Charles wants him [Prince Andrew] to leave Royal Lodge, well he's going to have to use persuasion"

January 28, 2025

King Charles legally can't move his brother Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge amid their ongoing rift over the residence.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking in an upcoming documentary The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, releasing this week.

The Daily Mail quoted the expert about Prince Andrew’s potential move to Frogmore Cottage as saying: 'It's going to cost him a tenth of what it cost him at Royal Lodge but that's not how Andrew thinks. He has serious delusions of grandeur and he thinks he needs to live in a house like that.

“If King Charles wants him to leave Royal Lodge well he's going to have to use persuasion because legally he can't move him out, he's rented it from the Crown Estate.”

She continued, “If he can't keep up the roof and the outside and all the things a big house needs, he could be in contravention of his lease and that's the only way he could be moved out.”

