Khloe Kardashian drops her unique night routine

Khloe Kardashian shares the routine with her daughter, 6 year old True and niece, 8 year old Dream

January 28, 2025

Khloe Kardashian, an American media personality, took to her social media to give fans a glimpse into the night routine she shares with her daughter, 6 year old True and niece, 8 year old Dream.

Instead of opting for a more relaxing routine, the girls could be seen dancing all over the house.

As they danced to the track What's My Name from Descendants 2, she wrote, “Our nightly routine. I really think dancing after dinner is good for our souls.”

The socialite cheered on the girls, adding, “You better talk about it! Oh woah, different move over there. Okay!”

Their session then moved on to the kitchen as the girls climbed on to the countertop to continue, “They were making this up as they go. They are so cute.”

The final clip showed the pair jumping around energetically as Kardashian gushed over them, “You guys are amazing!”

She added, “Somehow my counters have turned into stages. Way better than the tables I used to dance on at the cleerrrbb.”

The new stories come soon after Khloe Kardashian posted a few shots of Dream and True posing alongside her son, two year old Tatum.

