Christina Haack boasts about career without ex Josh Hall

Christina Haack, an American TV personality, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show where she discussed her life and career without the presence of her former partner, Josh Hall.

Discussing filming the reality show The Flip Off, she explained, “It’s so much easier without somebody else bothering me. I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone, no one's, like, weighing me down."

The host asked, “So you don’t feel any disadvantages at all?” to which she responded, “No, I think I have an advantage.”

The show was announced in May 2024 and the initial plan was to have the pair be teammates, until their split was made official in July.

Hall did go on to shoot several promos for The Flip Off and he will also be a part of the first episode which will be premiering on 29 January.

Following their separation, Haack continued with the shooting without her former spouse, and HGTV ended up removing him from the promotional content that was released in December.

The interview comes after she took to her social media to share an emotional shot of herself crying after having gotten into a fight with Hall.

“This was taken on June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better,” she wrote alongside the image.

Hall then took to his Instagram to respond, "TFW when you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity [home] designers, so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV you’ve changed.”