Jonas Brothers will return to Disney in 2025

The Jonas Brothers, an American pop band, are set to return to their Disney origins for a brand new project.

The news was first announced by Good Morning America which was then reposted by Disney+ as well as the group.

In the clip, the brothers attempt to recreate the iconic scene from Love, Actually however, Joe ends up getting it wrong as Kevin corrects him, “No, don't say it! The whole point is you don't say it, you just let them read it.”

They then began to go through the cards that they’re holding, as it reads, "Sorry to bother you ... but we're making a Christmas movie."

The movie so far has the working title Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, according to GMA. It follows the brothers as they attempt to make their way from London to New York to celebrate Christmas with their families but "obstacles keep getting in the way."

"Too early for Christmas? Nah. The Jonas Brothers Christmas movie premieres later this year, only on #DisneyPlus!,” Disney+ captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the group added, "Christmas came early,” alongside the post on their story.

Many fans know the Jonas Brothers from when they signed on with Disney's Hollywood Records in 2007, going on to first appear on Hannah Montana followed by a hit show of their own called, Jonas.