Katy Perry legal battle takes dramatic U-turn

Katy Perry is legally pitted against a disabled veteran, Carl Westcott, over the sale of the latter's mansion in Santa Barbara, California to her.



Ahead of the trial's phase two, the case took a dramatic turn as the Dark Horse hitmaker is fighting back a subpoena of the 85-year-old who is demanding her fiancé Orlando Bloom to testify in the case.

To do this, the Roar singer's legal team, in their filing, is seeking an L.A. judge to not order the Lord of the Rings star to appear in the court on Feb 25.

Daily Mail obtained the court documents, which stated, "The ulterior motive of the subpoena to Mr. Bloom is self-evident: Westcott wants to continue turning the case into a media circus, either out of personal animus toward (Perry) and her family or in a misguided effort to leverage an unfair settlement."

On the other hand, Carl's lawyers argued Orlando has a key role in managing the mansion after what disabled veteran's legal team claimed he was forced to relinquish the house as he alleged that he signed a deal to sell the home for $15 million under pain medication that impaired his judgment in 2020.

However, Katy's attorneys shot back, "Mr. Bloom has no knowledge remotely bearing on the facts of this case', including the original 2020 sales contract and damages that occurred before she took ownership last year."

"Indeed, all those areas are the appropriate subject of expert testimony from some of the nineteen licensed contractors and sub-contractors who inspected the property," they argued.

"It was one thing to seek testimony from (Perry) despite her limited knowledge of relevant facts in the damages phase; it is another to drag into these proceedings Mr. Bloom, who has no demonstrated knowledge of any relevant facts and was not the subject of any discovery," the motion continued.

"The Court should not allow this trial to turn into a sideshow targeting (Perry's) family. The Court should quash the trial subpoena to Mr. Bloom or, alternatively, exclude his testimony at trial," the filing concluded.