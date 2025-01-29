Lady Gaga makes shocking remark about 'Joker' backlash

Lady Gaga has broken her silence on negative reviews Joker: Folie à Deux received.

The sequel to 2019 hit Joker, stars the singer and actress as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

However, the film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024, received mixed reviews from the viewers.

Speaking about the criticism in a recent interview, Gaga said, “People just sometimes don't like some things. It’s that simple.

She told Elle magazine, “I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it.”

“And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended,” Gaga added.

It is worth mentioning that despite criticism Gaga remains focused on her artistry. She recently announced the followup of her 2020 album, Chromatica.

Scheduled to be released on March 7, 2025, the album is titled, Mayhem.

Speaking about her album, Gaga said, “The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved.”