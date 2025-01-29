Quentin Tarantino gets honest about career's next step

Quentin Tarantino is an auteur, but for his upcoming project, he is moving away from filmmaking.



In a chat with journalist Elvis Mitchell, he said, "If you're wondering what I'm doing right now," adding, "I'm writing a play. It's probably going to be the next thing I end up doing."

The Academy winner also shared, "If it's a fiasco, I probably won't turn it into a movie. But if it's a smash hit? It might be my last movie."

He also said that he's in "no hurry to actually jump into production," Quentin said, "I've been doing that for 30 years."

"Next month my son turns 5, and I have a 2½-year-old daughter. When I'm in America, I'm writing. When I'm in Israel? I'm an abba, which means father," the Inglourious Basterds director continued.

"The idea of jumping on a voyage when they're too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6."

"That way he'll know what's going on, he'll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life," he concluded.