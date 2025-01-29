King Charles activates ‘Plan B' for slimmed down monarchy

King Charles III is seemingly looking for other members of the Royal Family to suffice his plans for slimmed down monarchy.



His Majesty, who has lost Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Senior Royals back in 2020, is looking for a contingency scheme.

Speaking to The Sun, Vanity Fair’s expert Katie Nicholl said: “We don't have Harry and Meghan over here, who would have been doing so much of the work.

“The Duke of York has been ostracised and stripped of his royal duties.

“We've got Princess Anne, who's about to turn 75 but still carrying out hundreds of engagements a year. We've got the Edinburghs.

She added: “We've got the Waleses but you know, with the princess having gone through her own health journey, her workload has been reduced over the past year.

“So there's got to be a plan b. We may have to look at something different.

“I think the king's whole idea of a slimmed down monarchy is something that is having to be readdressed because of circumstances within the royal family.”

The royal expert continued: “When you look at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, they've been very much encouraged to go and live independent lives of the royal family, to earn their own living, not to be dependent on taxpayer funded security, not to be a drain, I suppose, on the public purse.

“So it would be a step in a different direction,” she concluded.