Cynthia Erivo shares fans uninvited performance of 'Defying Gravity': 'It’s delightful'

Cynthia Erivo revealed that Wicked fans don't hold back when they see her and start to sing Defying Gravity.

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 38-year-old actress shared how fans just stop randomly and sing the show-stopping vocal riff to her of her new musical film released in November.

The show host Jimmy Kimmel, inquired of the vocal riff, “Do people come up to you and do it?”

“Yes, randomly, when I don’t ask for it,” she responded with a smile, sharing that some people do not feel the urge to introduce before singing. “They sometimes just go straight into it.”

“How do you react to that?” Kimmel asked.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to,” Erivo replied. “Sometimes it’s really delightful, sometimes it’s really, really wonderful, and I think what’s wonderful is people are willing to try anyway.”

“I think if the emotion has moved you to do that without even introducing yourself, then I think we’ve done something right. And I’m just going to go with it,” she added.