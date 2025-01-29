 
Geo News

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin planning an intimate wedding: Source

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson reportedly had a demanding last year

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly back on the tracks.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the couple had a rough last year and it significantly impacted their relationship.

Nonetheless, the celebrity couple worked out their differences after putting their romance on ice for a brief period.

Reportedly, they were not on the same page about their wedding plans as well.

"What started as a simple celebration transformed into an ever-growing guest list. Even Gwyneth stepped in to lend a hand, but that eventually felt overwhelming,” shared an insider.

“Fortunately, the couple realized their love still flourished, and they committed to making things work,” the source said of Dakota and Chris.

They went on to address, “It reportedly required significant compromise and open dialogue, but they are now on the same page and even relishing what feels like a 'second honeymoon phase'.”

"When they do tie the knot, they plan for a more intimate affair, steering clear of any unnecessary fanfare,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider noted, “They'll probably just sneak away with a few friends and family and get hitched on a beach somewhere totally private."

