Prince Harry wants 'hybrid' relationship with Royal family amid Meghan Markle dominancy

Prince Harry is reportedly considering a “hybrid” relationship with King Charles and the rest of the Royal family members as Meghan Markle’s dominancy on their marriage grows.

According to a Royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is in “exile” with the Duchess in the U.S. and misses his friends and family.

Speaking with Fox News, the expert said Harry is up for a “half-in, half-out arrangement” with the Royals as Meghan would not let him have a full time role within the firm.

"Harry is in exile – he chose it,” he said. "It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family. There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the Royal Family healing.”

“King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities,” the royal expert added.

"I think Meghan is undoubtedly the dominant person in their relationship. I don’t doubt he wishes they had managed to arrange a half-in, half-out arrangement [with the Royal Family], especially as his military links meant so much to him."

This comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for joint appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada next week.