King Charles receives massive criticism over latest move: 'Pathetic'

King Charles has received massive criticism following his new orders to the British Navy to rename submarine HMS Agincourt.

King Charles latest move has been dubbed ‘pathetic.’

According to a report by The Sun, the nuclear-powered submarine, still being built, was renamed HMS Achilles this week.

Britain’s former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has reacted to King Charles latest decision, saying the approval shows a “pathetic grasp of foreign policy”.

Moreover, former NATO commander Rear Admiral Chris Parry called it “craven political correctness and ideology gone mad”.

Meanwhile, commenting on the decision, the Royal Navy spokesperson said: “We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.”

The spokesman further said, “The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called “Achilles” - a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

“Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War.”

“The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King,” the spokesperson added.