Prince William releases big statement after Harry's emotional plea

Prince William has released a major statement after his estranged brother Prince Harry made an emotional appeal to the British public.

King Charles younger son issued a video message from his Montecito home urging the British public to submit nominations for the milestone 20th WellChild Awards in 2025.

The charity shared the video on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “WellChild Patron Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, urges the public to submit nominations for the 2025 #WellChildAwards.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been patron of WellChild since 2007.

Following Prince Harry’s emotional plea, Kensington Palace shared photos and a video of Prince William’s visit of Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford.

The palace also shared Prince William’s statement which reads, “’Net zero’ means balancing the greenhouse gases we produce with the amount we remove from the atmosphere. Farmers are absolutely key to achieving this.”

It further said, “Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford is working towards net zero through regenerative farming. By restoring the land and embracing long-term solutions, the farm supports the Duchy of Cornwall’s goal to reach net zero by 2032.”