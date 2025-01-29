 
Geo News

Prince William releases big statement after Harry's emotional plea

Prince William and his estranged brother are reportedly not on speaking terms currently

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Prince William releases big statement after Harry emotional plea

Prince William has released a major statement after his estranged brother Prince Harry made an emotional appeal to the British public.

King Charles younger son issued a video message from his Montecito home urging the British public to submit nominations for the milestone 20th WellChild Awards in 2025.

The charity shared the video on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “WellChild Patron Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, urges the public to submit nominations for the 2025 #WellChildAwards.”

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been patron of WellChild since 2007.

Following Prince Harry’s emotional plea, Kensington Palace shared photos and a video of Prince William’s visit of Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford.

The palace also shared Prince William’s statement which reads, “’Net zero’ means balancing the greenhouse gases we produce with the amount we remove from the atmosphere. Farmers are absolutely key to achieving this.”

It further said, “Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford is working towards net zero through regenerative farming. By restoring the land and embracing long-term solutions, the farm supports the Duchy of Cornwall’s goal to reach net zero by 2032.”

Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Kylie Kelce reveals advice she got from a maternity nurse
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Gabriel Macht to 'Suits' fans: 'I am sorry'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
Blake Lively's network of A-list friends amid 'It Ends With Us Battle'
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence video
How Kate Middleton uses her hair to harness confidence
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Robert Pattinson reveals shocking kid-like diet plan
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience? video
Cameron Diaz to quit acting after latest disappointing experience?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'exploring' major step for marriage
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win
Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win