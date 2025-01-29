Jennifer Aniston makes 'big efforts' for major cause

In the wake of the LA fires, Jennifer Aniston has taken up a cause that is important to her: helping animals left behind.



But this love for the pets has not been newfound for the Friends star. A devoted pet owner, “Jennifer is so passionate about animal rescue, and not just in crisis times, she’s been donating her money and time for years to different rescue groups,” the sources tell Life & Style.

The Morning Show actress also shared a PSA to help pets affected by the deadly blazes in California.

“The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection advises bringing your pets indoors at night to give wildlife a safe path to pass through. Consider leaving buckets of water for these animal," her post at the time reads.



“She’s also adopted all of her dogs, so it is something she takes very personally,” the tipster tattled.

“She isn’t judgmental about it when she meets people that get their dogs from breeders, she understands that not everyone has her same point of view, but she certainly makes a point to try and educate those people and change their minds,” the bird concluded.